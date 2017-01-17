"What Was This Doing In The Four States Last Night?!"

Many Four Staters have taken to social media with questions after they were shaken up last night. And when we say shaken up, we mean their bodies were literally shaken up.

A very loud jet was heard in and around the Baxter Springs area last night after six. Four Staters could tell is was a very large military cargo jet. We've been able to locate the Air Force pilot by reaching out to family in the area. The pilot posted on social media what happened.

It turns out, the pilot was doing what's called a "touch and go" at the Joplin Airport; practicing landing, but barely touching his plane on the runway, then quickly increasing altitude.

The pilot is based in South Carolina and was flying back from training in California. He says he took the opportunity to fly over family and friends in the Baxter Springs area.

One man who lives near Webb City says at first, last night, he thought his home theater system was really awesome.

"I thought, man, this theater sound is really good! It was getting louder and louder. I could feel it vibrate. The windows were vibrating! So I muted the sound, then I could still hear it. So I thought, whoa, if that's a plane, that's really low," says David Qualls.

"The whole house shook! I'm from California and I was used to hearing the earthquakes, rumbles. But I just didn't know what was going on, really," says Qualls.

Joplin's airport manager has not returned our message asking if Joplin airport officials were aware of this touch-and-go maneuver. The pilot says he had clearance for this flight and test.

The pilot says on social media that he was flying about 1,500 feet higher than normal low levels. He didn't want to scare anyone, just say "hello."