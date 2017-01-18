CFI Announces 2016 Drivers of the Year

Pictured left to right: Bruce and Mariana Storm, Christopher Salinas, Pamela Beckett and Gregory Smith, Douglas Hess and John Newkirk

CFI, a North American over the road trucking carrier today announced its 2016 Drivers of the Year — the company’s highest recognition.

The Driver of the Year winners include individual and team, company and contracted drivers as well as regional. Award criteria included dedication to safety, professional service, exemplary performance and productivity above top 10% of the fleet. CFI recognized the drivers during an awards ceremony at its Joplin headquarters earlier this month.

2016 Drivers of the Year:

Company Driver of the Year, Douglas Hess, joined the company in 2011 after his wife suggested he give a career in transportation a try. Douglas is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and says he enjoys being able to meet new people and truly loves driving. He currently resides in Jensen Beach, FL.

Contractor Driver of the Year, John Newkirk, began his driving career fresh out of high school and has been with CFI for nearly 27 years. With over two million miles under his belt John says his favorite part about driving is visiting with locals along his stops. He resides in Jay, OK where he enjoys spending time with his family, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Company Team of the Year, Pamela Beckett and Gregory Smith, both joined the company in 2009 and note that their favorite aspects of driving is the scenery and the ability to be their own boss. Pamela resides in Wasilla, AK and enjoys spending time with her family and new grandson. Greg resides in Greenbush, MI.

Contractor Team of the year, Bruce and Mariana Storm, reside in Edcouch, TX. Bruce joined the company in 1998 and has over two million miles with CFI. Mariana joined the company in 2014 after their kids had grown and left home. They both enjoy the freedom and beauty of the open road.

Regional Driver of the Year, Christopher Salinas, has been with CFI since 2010. Chris noted his favorite aspect of driving is getting to see everything across the county and urges his fellow drivers to always be alert and use the SMITH System. He resides in El Paso, TX.

“I am very proud our CFI family. Our 2016 recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to safety and professionalism,” said Tim Staroba, president of CFI. “This is a wonderful achievement, I congratulate and thank them for going above and beyond for both our company and our customers.”

Driver of the Year winners were presented with prizes for their achievement, which included: custom CFI jacket, customized award plaque, item valued up to $700 and cash prize.