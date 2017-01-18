Freeman Internal Residency Program Accredited by ACGME

The Internal Medicine Residency program at Freeman Health System has been granted accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The Freeman program is the first and only in the area to receive this status. Freeman is now reaching out to graduating medical students interested in enrolling in the program in the summer of 2017.

“It was no easy task to accomplish this accreditation, and it’s proof that our program has met the highest standard,” said Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Internal Medicine Program Director. “We were evaluated on everything – the administration, the faculty, available resources and the safety of our patients and residents – to ensure quality care and learning.”

The ACGME accreditation will allow osteopathic and allopathic medical school graduates to train in the internal medicine residency program at Freeman, significantly increasing the pool of potential students.

“It can be difficult to recruit new physicians in a smaller town,” said Dr. McNab. “By building on our current residency training program, we will begin to reverse that trend. That is because one of the primary drivers of where physicians practice is where they complete residency training.”

The Internal Medicine Residency program enables medical school graduates to complete the final phase of their medical education. A maximum of 15 residents are recruited through a national process that matches medical school graduates with residency programs around the nation.

As residents advance, they gain increasing independence and autonomy, culminating in the opportunity to take their medical board exams and become fully licensed, practicing physicians. Some will go directly into internal medicine practice while others will go into fellowships for specialties.

As a teaching hospital, Freeman provides medical students and resident doctors the opportunity to study with some of the most knowledgeable and dedicated physicians in the country. Freeman sponsors graduate medical education training in four residency programs: Emergency Medicine; Ear, Nose, and Throat (Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery); Internal Medicine; and Psychiatry.