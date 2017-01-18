Competency evaluation set for Callahan

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, Brandon Callahan appeared before the Honorable Tod M. Davis, Allen County Magistrate Judge. Mr. Callahan was represented by Jay Witt of the Southeast Kansas Public Defender’s office. Judge Davis granted an Order for Competency Evaluation of Mr. Callahan. The criminal proceedings will be stayed until the competency evaluation is complete.

# # #

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, Jerry B. Hathaway, Allen County Attorney filed charges of First Degree Murder, Criminal Use of a Financial Card and Theft on Brandon Walter Callahan of Iola, Kansas. Mr. Callahan’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. The body of Lucretia Lea Callahan was discovered at her home in Iola at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Ms. Callahan is the mother of Brandon Callahan.

At this time no appearance date has been set for Mr. Callahan.

Please keep in mind that the fact that a defendant is charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that the defendant or defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

(Press Release via Allen County Attorney)