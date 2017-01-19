Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel Announces Advertising Jingle Contest

Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel invites professional and amateur musicians alike to create and submit an advertising jingle to their “Author the Anthem” contest. The winning jingle may be used in Kansas Crossing’s advertising and promotions and the winner will receive a $2,500 prize.

“Author the Anthem” contest entries must be original compositions that are 30 seconds in length. They may be of any genre, but should be catchy, illuminate a positive vibe and get listeners ready for an exciting experience at Kansas Crossing. Entrants must be 21 or over, and may be solo artists, all-star bands or even a group of friends.

“Our mission is to provide hometown hospitality and deliver fun, and we want our advertising jingle to reflect that,” said Carter Bair, Director of Marketing. “We believe in building relationships and creating a sense of community. That’s why we’re excited to invite people to participate in developing our unique brand soundtrack.”

Entries will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. CST on January 31, 2017. The official winner will be announced the following day.

To enter, and for complete contest rules, visit: kansascrossingcasino.com/author-anthem-contest.