Boil water advisories rescinded for Neosho County Rural Water Districts No. 7 No. 9

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded boil water advisories for Neosho County Rural Water Districts No. 7 and No. 9 public water supplies. The advisory was issued because of a water line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution systems. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it is the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Neosho County Rural Water Districts No. 7 and 9 indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

