Structure Fire in Joplin

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 3234 S Missouri Place on Thursday, 19 January, at 4:46 PM. The first crew arrived at 4:49 PM and found a single story wood frame duplex with smoke and fire showing. Fire crews were informed that there were people in both units. Crews made access into the second unit and removed the sleeping resident. There was no fire in the second unit. Fire crews made a quick attack on the first unit and were able to confine the fire to the kitchen. No one was in the first unit at the time of the fire. The fire was declared under control at 4:58 PM and crews remained on scene until 6:41 PM.

The structure was occupied by Michael Smith. Mr. Smith said he was heating oil on the stove, received an emergency call and had to leave and forgot to shut off the burner.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting crews.

The fire department responded with 6 apparatus and 17 personnel and was assisted by the Joplin Police Department and METS Ambulance Service.

The fire was caused by burning grease in a pan left on the stove.

For more information, contact the Joplin Fire Department at 623-0403 or 624-0820 ext. 1300.