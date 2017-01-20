Local Marine Helps Welcome And Say Goodbye To Two U.S. Presidents On Inauguration Day

Most likely to be on 'The Bachelor'

Sgt. Kently Self, of the United States Marines, graduated from McDonald County High School in 2012. He's been telling his family that today's presidential inauguration event included doing his duty to the American people.

Video and pictures show President Trump helping former President Obama to the Marine One helicopter. But take another look. The marine on the right side of the screen, holding one of the Capitol doors for presidents 44 and 45, is Sgt. Self.

"It's hard to get stationed in this type of position," says Mark Stanton.

Stanton is a Marine veteran.

"We all wanted to be part of the Washington D.C. group, to guard the President, and be able to serve," says Stanton.

Stanton is now superintendent of the McDonald County School District. Just across the street from his office is the high school where Sgt. Self impressed teachers like Lee Smith, who also used to coach the high school's baseball team. Self played infield.

Smith says, "Five or six years ago when they were required to work the baseball field and rake, you never thought he would be doing this five or six years ago, opening the door for the President of the United States!"

Self showed respect.

"We always said about representing what's on the front of your jersey, not what's on the back. And Kently was that person. He was always going to represent McDonald County," says Smith.

One of McDonald County's own was inches away from two U.S. presidents.

"Any time somebody hears he's coming home, I mean he's famous, everybody knows," says Cody Factor, another high school teacher. "And now, his picture is going around on Facebook!"

...About those pictures of him in D.C. Crack open a yearbook and you'll see a different picture of him after being voted by students as "Most likely to be on 'The Bachelor."

No worries, Sgt. Self. McDonald County says there's still time to be on television for that, too!

Sgt. Self is based in Washington D.C. and is very busy, so he rarely gets to come home. Teachers at McDonald County High School say Self is an example of how students can work their ways towards jobs with some pretty awesome benefits.

Factor, one of the teachers at the high school, was a student high school friend of Self and they both graduated high school at the same time. Factor now teaches social studies.