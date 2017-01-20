Four State Residents Attend the Inauguration

A Joplin family and some Pittsburg High School students were also a part of history, today.

The Hensley family had a great view along the parade route, waiting to see President Trump pass by.

“We’re almost towards the beginning of the parade,” said Karensue Hensley.

They saw a silhouette of the new President inside his limo. Brent and Karensue have been to past inaugurations and to D.C. several times before, but having their 2 boys there with them makes this trip stand out.

“Watching our kids’ expressions during the speeches and just seeing their expressions is priceless,” she says.

The family says the crowd around them was enthusiastic and supportive of Trump.

“Forget the politics, forget everything, we're united together,” Hensley adds.

7 Pittsburg High School students were also in D.C. for the inauguration. They felt the significance of the day but 1 student says he also felt some tension.

“There were protestors outside and you could see signs against Trump, so you feel a little bit of a rift there but it wasn't as bad as I was expecting it to be,” says junior Walt Sours.

Witnessing the transition of power has many thinking about their own possible political futures.

“It’s made me very interested in politics. I normally don't keep up with anything but now I’m going to try and keep up to date as much as I can about everything political,” says PHS junior Jameon Delp.

“I will probably in the future advocate for it and try and help the community but I won't go into politics myself,” says Sours.

The Hensley family says they were discussing how the inauguration would be when their son, 8th grader Jonah, becomes president.

“I said now when you get up there, remember this is where I need to be at and he started laughing,” says Hensley.

An experience that won't be forgotten.

