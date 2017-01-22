Right to Life Rally Held in Lamar, 1 Day after Woman's Marches

Today marks 44 years since the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. The Missouri Right to Life group held a rally in Lamar, many hopeful that change is coming with the new administration, despite millions marching for woman's rights yesterday.

Sitting in the crowd of the right to life rally, Alicia Roe says she's finally ready to share her story, hoping it will help others from making the decision she did at 17.

“I had no one to tell me hey, I can help you or hey, talk about it before you make a decision or anything like that. So I did it,” says Roe.

She says the lack of support caused her to get an abortion out of fear. Since then, she’s become a pro-life advocate, listening as State Senator Ed Emery and Representative Mike Kelley address the crowd, saying changes could be coming with the new Trump administration

“You’re going to see more and more restrictions on late term abortions, on midterm abortions and on situations where they truly understand and consider the value of the life that is present,” says Kelley.

This rally just 1 day after millions participated in woman's marches around the world.

“Women are 51 percent of the citizens in our country so we do need to be recognized and we do have to have the things that we deal with understood,” says Krista Stark, Executive Director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats.

Stark says woman's reproductive rights impact the nation in more ways than 1 and taking them away would have consequences.

“When full reproductive health is not available to women this has bad outcomes. Every time there are outcomes that we don't want to see as a society. When abortion is not safe or legal, it becomes unsafe to do illegally,” she says.

It’s a choice Alicia Roe made and regrets. She doesn't want others to make the same choice.

“Life is precious, I wouldn't be here if my mother had chosen that or if my dad had allowed that, my kids now wouldn't be here and life doesn't go on if you destroy it,” she says.

A debate that goes back to the Roe v. Wade decision made on January 22, 1973.

