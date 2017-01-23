Chamber Banquet Celebrates Carthage

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year with a USO/military appreciation theme with their 2017 Annual Banquet, on Friday, January 20th. Over 400 Chamber members and community leaders gathered to recognize outstanding teachers, business leaders, volunteers, and community members.
Thanks to all our sponsors including Leggett & Platt, H.E. Williams, Mercy Hospital, Beimdiek Insurance, SNC Squared, Fair Acres Family YMCA, MSSU, Schmidt Associates, Lakeland Office, Carthage Marine Transport, Empire District Electric, Hometown Bank, LPL Financial, McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation, and Race Brothers Farm & Home. Special thanks to the Fathers of the CMC, Bloom Boutique, Carthage High School singers, Carthage Police Honor Guard, Carthage Police Explorers, Carthage Nazarene, Salvation Army, Carthage Press, Ron Petersen Sr., Chamber Ambassadors, Banquet Committee members, and ALL our volunteers and guests!
The awards and their winners were:
Retiring Board of Directors Award
Ryan Brunnert - Ott Food Products
Given to retiring Board Members in appreciation of their continued insight, support and/or encouragement.
Special Recognition Awards -
Tom Flanigan - Missouri House of Representatives District 163
Jim Honey - Jasper County Commission
Steve McIntosh - Office of U.S. Senator Roy Blunt
Given in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the Chamber and/or the Carthage community.
Chairman’s Award – Jeanine Poe, Maple Leaf Committee Chair
Presented by the Chairman in recognition of 2016 contributions to the Chamber and Carthage community.
ATHENA Award – Lee Elliff Pound, Missouri Southern Alumni Assoc.
Sponsored by the Ruth I. Kolpin Foundation and SMB Bank
A nationally recognized award presented in recognition of those who support, develop, and honor women leaders.
Artist of the Year Award – Bill Sutter
Sponsored by artCentral
In recognition of contributions to the Carthage art community.
Golden Key Awards -
Sponsored by Southwest Missouri Bank
Sherri Wick - 2nd Grade Mark Twain Elementary
Tammy Dobler - 6th Grade Carthage Intermediate Center
Gina Robbins - Counselor Carthage Junior High School
Jennifer Sager - Band Director Carthage High School
Inaugural Golden Hammer Award - Sean & Ashley Harmon
Sponsored by Edward Jones - Darren Collier
Presented by Carthage Historic Preservation in recognition of an historic property being preserved in an historically appropriate manner.
Humanitarian of the Year Award – Carthage Crisis Center
Sponsored by McCune Brooks Healthcare Foundation
Presented in recognition of improvements to healthcare in the Carthage community
Community Enhancement Award – ADM Milling
Sponsored by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce
Presented to recognize an organization, committee, group, or individual that has contributed significantly to make our community a better place to live.
Spotlight Award – Cave Gang Pizza & Pub, Eli & Vanessa Bruton
Sponsored by Woodpecker Products
Awarded to one business each year that has contributed to the overall enhancement of the business community of Carthage through revitalization or improvements made to their business location.
Small Business of the Year Award – Lunch Boxtruck, Caleb Stiles
Sponsored by Dr. Fly’s Salon
Presented to one business each year that has provided a positive image and been a vibrant entity within the Carthage business community.
Emerging Leader of the Year – Tyler Smith, Southwest Missouri Bank
Sponsored by Missouri Southern State University
This award is presented in recognition of individuals who further their career path or begin a new career path.
Richard M. Webster Citizen of the Year Award – Stan Schmidt
Sponsored by Carthage Rotary Club
Given in memory of the late Senator Richard M. Webster, the Citizen of the Year Award is presented in recognition of demonstrated devotion to the Carthage community.
For further information about the Carthage Chamber or upcoming Chamber events, contact the Chamber office at 358-2373.
