Chamber Banquet Celebrates Carthage

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year with a USO/military appreciation theme with their 2017 Annual Banquet, on Friday, January 20th. Over 400 Chamber members and community leaders gathered to recognize outstanding teachers, business leaders, volunteers, and community members.

Thanks to all our sponsors including Leggett & Platt, H.E. Williams, Mercy Hospital, Beimdiek Insurance, SNC Squared, Fair Acres Family YMCA, MSSU, Schmidt Associates, Lakeland Office, Carthage Marine Transport, Empire District Electric, Hometown Bank, LPL Financial, McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation, and Race Brothers Farm & Home. Special thanks to the Fathers of the CMC, Bloom Boutique, Carthage High School singers, Carthage Police Honor Guard, Carthage Police Explorers, Carthage Nazarene, Salvation Army, Carthage Press, Ron Petersen Sr., Chamber Ambassadors, Banquet Committee members, and ALL our volunteers and guests!

The awards and their winners were:

Retiring Board of Directors Award

Ryan Brunnert - Ott Food Products

Given to retiring Board Members in appreciation of their continued insight, support and/or encouragement.

Special Recognition Awards -

Tom Flanigan - Missouri House of Representatives District 163

Jim Honey - Jasper County Commission

Steve McIntosh - Office of U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

Given in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the Chamber and/or the Carthage community.

Chairman’s Award – Jeanine Poe, Maple Leaf Committee Chair

Presented by the Chairman in recognition of 2016 contributions to the Chamber and Carthage community.

ATHENA Award – Lee Elliff Pound, Missouri Southern Alumni Assoc.

Sponsored by the Ruth I. Kolpin Foundation and SMB Bank

A nationally recognized award presented in recognition of those who support, develop, and honor women leaders.

Artist of the Year Award – Bill Sutter

Sponsored by artCentral

In recognition of contributions to the Carthage art community.

Golden Key Awards -

Sponsored by Southwest Missouri Bank

Sherri Wick - 2nd Grade Mark Twain Elementary

Tammy Dobler - 6th Grade Carthage Intermediate Center

Gina Robbins - Counselor Carthage Junior High School

Jennifer Sager - Band Director Carthage High School

Inaugural Golden Hammer Award - Sean & Ashley Harmon

Sponsored by Edward Jones - Darren Collier

Presented by Carthage Historic Preservation in recognition of an historic property being preserved in an historically appropriate manner.

Humanitarian of the Year Award – Carthage Crisis Center

Sponsored by McCune Brooks Healthcare Foundation

Presented in recognition of improvements to healthcare in the Carthage community

Community Enhancement Award – ADM Milling

Sponsored by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce

Presented to recognize an organization, committee, group, or individual that has contributed significantly to make our community a better place to live.

Spotlight Award – Cave Gang Pizza & Pub, Eli & Vanessa Bruton

Sponsored by Woodpecker Products

Awarded to one business each year that has contributed to the overall enhancement of the business community of Carthage through revitalization or improvements made to their business location.

Small Business of the Year Award – Lunch Boxtruck, Caleb Stiles

Sponsored by Dr. Fly’s Salon

Presented to one business each year that has provided a positive image and been a vibrant entity within the Carthage business community.

Emerging Leader of the Year – Tyler Smith, Southwest Missouri Bank

Sponsored by Missouri Southern State University

This award is presented in recognition of individuals who further their career path or begin a new career path.

Richard M. Webster Citizen of the Year Award – Stan Schmidt

Sponsored by Carthage Rotary Club

Given in memory of the late Senator Richard M. Webster, the Citizen of the Year Award is presented in recognition of demonstrated devotion to the Carthage community.

