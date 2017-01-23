Galena, KS Drug Bust

Four people are arrested after a drug bust in Southeast Kansas. Multiple law agencies assisted.

From the Galena Police Department:

On January 23rd, based on information received from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Officers of the Galena Police Department in cooperation with Kansas Bureau of Investigations and the Cherokee County Sheriff's office executed a narcotics search warrant at 911 Short Street in Galena Kansas. A significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized; to include marijuana, a marijuana derivative known as "wax", methamphetamine, and prescription opioids. Several items of paraphernalia commonly used in sales and consumption of drugs were also seized along with cash and multiple firearms.

Four individuals were taken into custody and are being held at the Cherokee County Jail:

Kohlton Ryan was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, Distribution of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Hydrocodone, Felony and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. No Bond.

Jasmine Ryan was arrested off site for Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, Distribution of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school. No Bond.

Randy Holschep was arrested on scene for misdemeanor and felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. $12,500 Bond

Brett Laturner was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. $2,500 Bond.

As always, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Galena Police Department is extremely appreciative for the assistance of cooperating agencies throughout this investigation.

Billy J. Charles Jr.| Chief of Police

City of Galena

211 W. 7th Street | Galena, KS 66739