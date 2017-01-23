Juveniles Arrested for Burglaries in Nevada, MO

Three juveniles are arrested, suspected of burglarizing several businesses in the Nevada Square in southwest Missouri. Stolen property was also located.

From the Nevada Police Department:

In the early morning hours of January 21, 2017, officers were dispatched to a residential burglary in progress in the 100 block of East Arch Street. Officers encountered three male juvenile suspects at the scene who fled from police. Two suspects were captured near the scene after a brief chase and the third suspect was apprehended later that day at another location. Through the course of the investigation officers were able to determine that earlier that morning the same three juvenile suspects had burglarized several businesses on and around the area of the Nevada Square. The Vernon County Juvenile Office was contacted and assisted officers in this investigation. Officers were able to recover a significant amount of property taken in these crimes and return the property to the victims.

