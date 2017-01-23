JOMO Restaurant Week to Benefit Local Families

Restaurant week kicks off in Joplin today, the opportunity for people to get deals at several local places while helping the community.

Going up and down the aisles of the Crosslines emergency food pantry, Dawn Old fills up a cart with food to bring home to her family.

“It feels a little bit more like you're actually shopping for your family rather than them just handing you food as you leave,” Old says.

She can go to Crosslines once a month without stressing over how she will pay for groceries.

“It’s a relief just to sometimes have that little bit of help and that way we can take care of the other things that we need to take care of and not need to worry about where food is coming from,” she adds.

But with many other families in need, the shelves aren't always full.

“Some of our clients at this time they've spent money on Christmas, budgets are just a little bit tight, we haven't got our tax returns yet, so food is just something that we can help our local neighbors with,” says Carmelita Rocourt, a volunteer at Crosslines.

JOMO Restaurant Week will do just that. 22 local eateries are participating, offering deals for customers that bring in a canned good.

Hackett Hot Wings is on the list again this year.

“When this came about this was something that we were really adamant about participating in being able to do our part to give back to the community and small businesses as well that helped us get to where we are today,” says Jeremey Sailes, a manager at the restaurant.

After just 1 day, they've already collected a few cans but if this week is anything like years past, they're confident the box will soon be overflowing.

Generosity that will directly impact hundreds of families, including Old's.

“We can provide food for our family without having to scrape by and having to take money from something else to go and get food,” she says.

The chance to enjoy a meal knowing somebody else can too.

Folks who donate canned goods will also be entered to win $20 gift cards to each of the restaurants participating.

The restaurants participating are: Mythos, Instant Karma, Blackthorn, Turtleheads, Tropicana, The Eagle Drive In, Granny Shaffers, The Bruncheonette, Hackett Hot Wings, Casa Montel, Fortune East Asian Restaurant, Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza, Club 609, Crabby’s, Mojo Burger Co., M&M Bistro, Han the Sushi Man, Me’s Place, Del Rio, Wilder’s Steakhouse, The Broadway Club, and Big R’s.