Carl Junction Day Care Shut Down Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

The State of Missouri has revoked a child's care license for "Building Blocks Day Care," located on Joplin Street near Carl Junction. State officials say they became aware of this incident earlier this month. But those officials add, they were not properly made aware of the allegations.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they were responding to a well-being check at the day care and upstairs home. Deputies turned the case over to a juvenile office, since children were involved.

Rona Ogden, director of Building Blocks Day Care, told us by phone that her business has been permanently closed. She also said she wasn't aware of any sexual abuse allegations, adding no wrong-doing was involved in the day care's closure.

A letter to Ogden from the state shows differently.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services say Ogden did not notify proper authorities about possible sexual abuse. According to the state, two children, ages seven and 15, were staying in the upstairs living quarters of the day care. Ogden and her boyfriend also lived there.

Officials say earlier this month, the seven-year-old girl claimed the 15-year-old boy wouldn't let her leave his bedroom until she inappropriately touched him. Two day care employees were later interviewed by law enforcement and confirmed they had heard about the incident.

But the boy denied these claims. The state says Ogden should have taken precautions and further investigated.

Ogden told a state worker that the young girl, "Always tells lies." Ogden also said the girl has been in counseling since before the allegation. Ogden said she didn't have enough time to report the allegation.

State officials say Ogden should have kept the 15-year-old boy away from children in the day care, but Ogden said it wasn't necessary because the boy did nothing wrong.

No arrests have been made. According to the state, "Building Blocks Day Care LLC" was initially licensed as a day care center on June 12, 2013. This child care license that has been now revoked was issued on June 1, 2015, and would've expired on May 31, 2017.

The license allowed care for 42 children, ages birth through 12 years, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The license was further limited to 16 children under 24 months of age.

Click here for the full letter from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the day care. The letter contains graphic details. This letter notifies the day care owners their license has been suspended. Another letter, sent the same day with the same wording throughout, changes the notification to the license being revoked.