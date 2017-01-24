Quantcast

Cooking w/ Chuckie: Breakfast Quesadillas

Updated:
  • Ingredients 1 pound thin bacon
  • Butter, for the pan
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half
  • 8 large eggs
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Cheddar
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Monterey Jack cheese
  • 6 whole-wheat tortillas
  • Avocado slices, for topping, optional
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • Store-bought or homemade pico de gallo or salsa, for serving

Read more at: http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/breakfast-quesadillas.print.html?oc=linkback

Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and pour off the excess grease. Return the skillet to the stove over high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of butter. When it's melted and the skillet is hot, add the onions, bell peppers and jalapenos. Stir the veggies around and cook until starting to soften and turn golden brown. Meanwhile, mix together the half-and-half, eggs and some salt and pepper in a bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet with the veggies. Scoot the eggs around the skillet with a spatula, cooking slowly, until the eggs are done. Turn off the heat and set aside. To assemble the quesadillas, set a griddle or skillet over medium-low heat and add some butter. Toss together the grated Cheddar and Monterey Jack in a bowl. Put a tortilla on the griddle and add a layer of cheese, a layer of the cooked eggs and veggies, a layer of bacon slices, a layer of avocado if using and another layer of cheese. Top with a second tortilla. Cook on both sides, flipping carefully, until the cheeses are totally melted and the filling is hot. Repeat with the other tortillas and ingredients. Slice the 3 quesadillas into 4 wedges each. Serve on a plate with sour cream and pico de gallo or salsa (or grab them and head out the door!).

Read more at: http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/breakfast-quesadillas.print.html?oc=linkback

  • Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

    Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-18 20:15:26 GMT
    6 ears corn, husked and cleaned 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped 1 large fresh tomato, chopped 1/4 cup milk salt to taste Cayenne pepper 1/4 cup chopped green onions 8 strips crisply cooked bacon, crumbled Cut corn off the cobs by thinly slicing across the tops of the kernels; place in a medium bowl. Cut across the kernels again to release milk from the corn, add milk to bowl. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large...More >>
    6 ears corn, husked and cleaned 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped 1 large fresh tomato, chopped 1/4 cup milk salt to taste Cayenne pepper 1/4 cup chopped green onions 8 strips crisply cooked bacon, crumbled Cut corn off the cobs by thinly slicing across the tops of the kernels; place in a medium bowl. Cut across the kernels again to release milk from the corn, add milk to bowl. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large...More >>

  • Cherry Bars

    Cherry Bars

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:16:31 GMT

    1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....

    More >>

    1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....

    More >>

  • Zucchini Boat

    Zucchini Boat

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-06-27 20:36:42 GMT

    Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...

    More >>

    Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...

    More >>
    •   

