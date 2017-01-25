Kansas Crossing Casino Responds to Oral Arguments Heard Today by the Kansas Supreme Court

Today, the Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments involving the management rights of the proposed casino in Southeast Kansas. The Management Contract which was awarded to Kansas Crossing Casino, L.C. is being disputed in a lawsuit filed by Castle Rock Casino, a competing casino group which lost its bid to build and operate the casino after hearings conducted by the Kansas Lottery Commission, Kansas Review Board and Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. The lawsuit seeks to cancel the contract awarded to Kansas Crossing Casino.

Meanwhile, Kansas Crossing Casino is nearing completion, and to date has offered jobs to over 200 Kansans mostly residing in Southeast Kansas and is on path to open in fewer than 60 days, hitting its target for a March grand opening. Upon opening, the casino will have hired 400 people from Southeast Kansas. Once built, Kansas Crossing will be the fourth largest employer in the area.

“We have a contract with the Kansas Lottery and we are going to make certain that we comply with the contract and build the casino exactly as we have promised. Actually, we decided to put in an additional $10 Million to enhance the property and make it something everyone can be proud of,” said Bruce Christenson, lead investor of the Kansas Crossing Casino.

“It’s an understatement to say that the citizens of Pittsburg and many surrounding communities are excited about Kansas Crossing’s impending opening,” said John Ketterman, mayor of Pittsburg. “So many families and businesses have been uplifted materially by this well-run project. The delay which was sought by this lawsuit would not only be a severe economic hit for years, but also would be a disastrous setback to the spirits of Southeast Kansans who need this project after the many unanticipated challenges we’ve faced recently.”

“We’d like to remind the people of Kansas that the Kansas Crossing Casino was chosen by the State over competing proposals due to the feasibility of our project over proposals by two other developers,” Ketterman said. “It will be nice seeing 400 people go to work every morning. This is a dream come true for this area.”

“The development will consist of a casino, hotel and an event center. When it is completed we will have invested over $80 million dollars in making this a point of pride for all Southeast Kansas.” Christenson said.

The lead investors in Kansas Crossing Casino are also the ones who built and opened Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane in 2011.

More on Kansas Crossing is available at kansascrossingcasino.com.