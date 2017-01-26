Joplin Habiat dedicates 140th house; 9th w/ Salvation Army

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity will have house dedication ceremony at 2321 Moffet in Joplin on Thursday, January 26th at 2:00 for Debbie Daniel. Please join us as we welcome Debbie to her new home.

This is our 140th new house built since beginning as an affiliate, and also our 9th completed house built in partnership with The Salvation Army. Members of The Salvation Army will be attending as we thank them for the partnership with us to assist in the building of Habitat homes for individuals and families affected by the May 22nd tornado.

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity is a non-for-profit, nondenominational Christian housing organization that covers the Jasper County area. It is the vision of our organization to eliminate substandard housing and homelessness from the Joplin area, and to make adequate, affordable shelter available to families in need. During the construction process, our partner families contribute the necessary sweat equity hours. Habitat partner families then become homeowners of a house that is sold at no-profit at a 0% interest mortgage.

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has 5 other houses under construction and we are planning to build 8 more houses in 2017.

More information is available through our website, www.joplinhabitat.org, or you can contact us at 417-782-6533