President Trump's Mexico Border Wall Proposal Causes Fear Among Many Four Staters

Local reaction to President Trump's actions on the border with Mexico can be easy or hard to come across, depending on who talks with you. One Mexican immigrant we talked to says the United States is the greatest country, under President Obama or President Trump. He has lived in the U.S. for about 40 years. He says right now, there's an exceptional amount of divisiveness.

Eddie Clark is all for the wall.

"It's time," says Clark.

Eduardo Avila says be cautious.

"I don't think it's a good idea," says Avila.

An executive order from President Trump has already set the foundation, of sorts, for a new wall along the 2,000 mile border between the U.S. and Mexico. Congress still needs to figure out and approve funding options.

"I always thought our borders were a sacred thing. But apparently it hasn't been. There are just too many people, undocumented, coming over," says Clark.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated in 2012, 59 percent of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. came from Mexico.

"The United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders," said President Trump earlier this week.

But many people of the Four States' Mexican population say this wall, that some industry analysts say could cost $20 billion, will only be a bump in the road for drug smugglers.

"Criminals will always look for a way to get in or get out," says Avila.

Avila says illegal immigrants without drugs will also be concentrating on other ways to get into the U.S. Avila also says mere talk of this border wall has divided the U.S. itself.

"People are scared," says Avila.

More than a dozen other Mexicans in the Four States, who own restaurants and grocery stores, didn't want to be interviewed on camera for this story. They say they, too, are against this wall, but fear retaliation against their businesses---even against their children---from other Four Staters who disagree.

Avila and Clark do agree on one thing...

Clark says, "I think he's (President Trump) doing the right thing, and he loves this country, because why in the world would he go through what he's going through if he didn't love this country?"

"I'm not mad. I think he will be a good president," says Avila.

Owners of a Mexican grocery store, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, say their young boy has come home from school, worried if he will be forced back to Mexico. Their son is a U.S. citizen. The couple says there's just a lot of rumors and misunderstanding going around about what a Trump presidency means for Mexicans.