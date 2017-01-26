Voters Have Trouble Reaching Governor's Office

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

With the Missouri senate passing a Right to Work bill to ban mandatory union fees, people opposing it are reaching out to Governor Eric Greitens to ask him to veto the bill.
     
Problem is, many of them aren't getting through.

Joplin resident Josh Lockwood isn't sure how many times he's called. 

"Somewhere between 35 and 50," Lockwood said. 

He's in day two of trying to call the governor's office, hoping to make it known he's against right to work. 

"I like to be as active as possible," Lockwood said. 

He's not getting an answer. 

Local volunteers against right to work, like Syleris Gwin Martinez, are responsible for texting and calling area democrats to get them to call Greitens office asking for a veto of any right to work legislation. 

But the calls don't mean much if they aren't answered. 

"Governor Greitens office has been really hard to get ahold of,"Gwin Martinez said. 

Southwest Missouri Democrats executive director, Krista Stark, said she's had dozens of constituents complaining of long wait times, busy signals, or no answer at all when reaching out to the governor. 

"Then I noticed on social media that there are other people around the state trying to call, and get through, and having trouble," Stark said. 

KOAM/Fox 14 called the governor's general office number several times, Thursday. Each time getting a busy signal. 

Lockwood eventually did get through. But he said it shouldn't take two days and dozens of calls just to get a simple point across.

"They're elected by us to represent us," Lockwood said. "And I feel if we don't make our voices heard, then how are they able to make the right decisions for Missouri?"

KOAM/Fox 14 reached out to the governor's media contact to ask why so many calls are going unanswered. We haven't heard back.
     
Constituents can still e-mail, tweet or Facebook the governors office.

