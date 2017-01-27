Quantcast

Pittsburg School District Presents Bond Plans for March Election

PITTSBURG, KANSAS

Pittsburg, Kan. (Friday, January 27, 2017) – On Tuesday, January 31, Pittsburg Community Schools will kick off its bond presentation tour starting at Meadowlark Elementary, 1602 E. 20th Street, at 5:30pm.

The presentations will be about 30 minutes long and give members of the community an opportunity to look at the plans for the special bond election being held on Tuesday, March 14th.

“This is a way for people to hear what the district learned from voters in the previous election, and what it is proposing to meet the most critical needs of our students,” Superintendent Destry Brown said.

Full schedule of meetings:

  • Jan. 31 – 5:30 pm - Meadowlark Elementary – 1602 E. 20th Street
  • Feb. 2 – 5:30 pm - Lakeside Elementary – 709 S. College Street
  • Feb. 7 – 6:30 pm - George Nettels Elementary – 2012 S. Homer Street
  • Feb. 16 – 5:30 pm - Family Resource Center – 1600 N. Walnut Street
  • Feb. 23 – 5:30 pm - Westside Elementary – 430 W. 5th Street
  • Feb. 28 – 6 pm - Pittsburg High School – 1978 E. 4th Street
  • March 2 – 6 pm - Pittsburg Community Middle School – 1301 N. Broadway
