USD 250 Proposes New Bond for Facilities

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

$67.6 million is a lot of money. But Pittsburg resident Mark Johnson didn't think it was too much to ask to improve school facilities. 

"Because I've got a grandchild that's going to go through there, and I want the very best for him," Johnson said. 

But when it came up for a vote last year, he was in the minority. To voters like Lindsey Greve. For her, it wasn't the cost of the bond. She doesn't want to see the historic portions of Pittsburg middle school be demolished, which the previous bond proposed. 

"I went to that middle school and I would just hate to see it torn down," Greve said. 

Superintendent Destry Brown believes the district's new bond proposal addresses both concerns. 

"I feel like we've listened to our voters," Brown said. "I think we have put together a package that has very little impact on our taxpayers."

The district cut it's asking price more than 50 percent. The new bond proposal is $31 million, asking for a one mill increase to property tax. That's $11 of extra property tax for every $100,000 of assessed valuation. $25 per $100,000 for business properties. 

"This, we believe, helps set us up for at least the next 10 years," Brown said. 

Though, the new proposal doesn't have any plans for construction on the 1920's portion of the middle school. Any construction on the historic portion of the middle school including repairs to the front steps is paid for with maintenance and capital outlay funds. The district will wait on any large-scale projects.

"We're gonna I guess kick that can down the road a little longer," Brown said. "But we don't have an immediate need for that space."

This bond focuses on the district's critical needs. Safety, overcrowding and environment; which includes construction of storm shelters, heating and air upgrades, class room remodeling, and expansion. 

The school district is holding 7 informational meetings at Pittsburg schools through March 2nd. 

Full schedule of meetings:

Jan. 31 – 5:30 pm - Meadowlark Elementary – 1602 E. 20th Street

Feb. 2 – 5:30 pm - Lakeside Elementary – 709 S. College Street

Feb. 7 – 6:30 pm - George Nettels Elementary – 2012 S. Homer Street

Feb. 16 – 5:30 pm - Family Resource Center – 1600 N. Walnut Street

Feb. 23 – 5:30 pm - Westside Elementary – 430 W. 5th Street

Feb. 28 – 6 pm - Pittsburg High School – 1978 E. 4th Street

March 2 – 6 pm - Pittsburg Community Middle School – 1301 N. Broadway

