Red Dress Dash Raises Awareness for Heart Disease

60 people brave the colder temperatures this morning to bring awareness to a good cause. It's a sea of red as walkers and runners take off in the first Red Dress Dash held on Freeman's campus. The event is put on by the American Heart Association and is held all over the United States but this is the first time it’s been in Joplin. The 3 or 1 mile walk or run is meant to bring awareness to the disease.

“It is the number 1 killer of men and women in the united states also stroke is the fifth killer of men and women so we want people to be aware that it’s not just something that happens to someone else, it can happen to any of us and we are just trying to bring awareness to people,” says Dana Werdenhausen with the American Heart Association.

The cause is personal to Werdenhausen, and to many of the participants today.

"My brother, I lost him a month before his 39th birthday so I just want to help prevent that from happening to other siblings or family members losing someone to heart disease or stroke,” says Werdenhausen.

"I want to show that I support everyone who does have heart disease and I hope I don't have it one day but if I do, it’s the number 1 killer in women so I want to support all of the women out there,” says Caitlyn Juaire, a walker and Freeman Health System employee.

February is American Heart Month and survivors get to show their strength by wearing boas.

“It’s just amazing to me, just thanks to god that I’m out here and able to do the 1 mile,” says Joplin resident Jennifer Duren. She has heart disease and had a stroke in September.

February 3 is national wear red day to recognize women suffering from heart disease.