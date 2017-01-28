Hideout Harley Davidson Hosts Health and Fitness Expo

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

We're only a month into the new year but some might need help sticking with their resolutions to stay healthy in 2017. Hideout Harley Davidson lends a hand, hosting a community health and fitness expo this afternoon.

Its about the well being of the community, its about the well being of people, to help people and thats what we hope really happens, says Steve Lippert, the General Manager at the Hideout. He says they also plan to hold other community events to draw more than just their usual crowd.

Today’s event showcases several local businesses and vendors. The Community Clinic was offering free flu shots while other businesses were selling products or offering free samples, all promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
I think everybody struggles with their health or they have it all figured and so giving some new options of what to do, not everybody wants to go to a Zumba class or hit the gym or has someone to go run with, so giving an option that maybe this might fit for somebody, says Ashley Scroggins with the Historic Neosho Walk/Run. They hold 3 mile walks and runs through Neosho every Saturday morning.

There are still free flu shots available at the Community Clinic in Joplin.

