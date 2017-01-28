Soup Supper Raises Thousands for Faithful Friends

Food is the way to people's hearts and many enjoy soup while raising money for Faithful Friends. The soup supper raises $4,000 to $6,000 each year for the Neosho animal shelter. Guests have dozens of different soups to try and also get to vote for their favorite submission in the annual chili cook off. One of the most popular parts of the night is the dessert auction.The homemade pies raise as much as $2,000.

Shelter officials say southwest Missouri is the breeding capital of the world and that there is a demand for the shelter.

“We can be full and we still have people coming in wanting to drop off animals and so obviously there’s a great need and we take care of McDonald and Newton counties,” says volunteer Judi Trimble.

They’re appreciative of the big turnout but say they continue to need support from the community.

“We need prayers. Second we need volunteers. Volunteers are what will make our center continue and thrive and be able to take in more dogs and cats and number 3 is always needed, is money donations,” says Jill Denefrio, the president of the Faithful Friends board.