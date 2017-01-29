Quantcast

Joplin Business Helps the Homeless Stay Warm

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Owners of Sidelines Sports Bar in Joplin are giving back to the community, helping the homeless stay warm this winter. The owners placed a coat rack outside their business with a sign that encourages those that are cold to take one and those that want to help to leave one.

“There’s a lot of street walkers whether it’s raining, cold, or hot and I feel like we're just in a good location to be centrally located to help out a lot of people. Our customers and other people who aren't even customers have railed behind us and donated so many things so it’s made it super easy,” says Lindsey Hoke, owner of the bar.

The coat rack is much emptier today, it’s been out for 3 days and the owner says about 25 people have taken coats, sweatshirts, scarves, hat or gloves.

We get a lot of people walking by and asking if they can just come in and get warm for a minute a lot of people just want to drink water where we are is definitely a place where theres a lot of people that need, says Hoke.
They plan to keep the rack out until the cold weather ends. If you would like to donate a coat or warm clothing, Sidelines is located on the corner of 18th and Main Streets in Joplin.

