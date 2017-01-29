Quantcast

Home Invasion Turns Deadly - KOAM TV 7

Home Invasion Turns Deadly

Updated:
BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

From Baxter Springs Police Chief Mike Kliewer:

A home invasion occurred early Sunday afternoon at a residence located at 234 East 6th street in Baxter Springs. The Suspect entered the residence armed with a knife. The home owners were present at the time. The suspect assaulted and threatened the home owners with the knife. One of the home owners then fatally shot the suspect. The home owners were not injured. The suspect was identified by the Baxter Springs Police Department as Chebonnie E. Saggert, age 43. It is still unclear why Saggert broke into the home. There is no known connection to the home owners and Saggert. Further investigation as to why Saggert committed the home invasion is active.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.