Home Invasion Turns Deadly

From Baxter Springs Police Chief Mike Kliewer:



A home invasion occurred early Sunday afternoon at a residence located at 234 East 6th street in Baxter Springs. The Suspect entered the residence armed with a knife. The home owners were present at the time. The suspect assaulted and threatened the home owners with the knife. One of the home owners then fatally shot the suspect. The home owners were not injured. The suspect was identified by the Baxter Springs Police Department as Chebonnie E. Saggert, age 43. It is still unclear why Saggert broke into the home. There is no known connection to the home owners and Saggert. Further investigation as to why Saggert committed the home invasion is active.