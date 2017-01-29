Carl Junction Student Advances to State Voice of Democracy Competition

A Carl Junction high school student is headed to Jefferson City next weekend with the chance to win the Missouri Voice of Democracy competition. The 16 year old won the district and regional competition, her speech chosen out 14 to represent all of southwest Missouri.

A junior at CJ, Joanne Kim has plenty of responsibilities. On top of keeping up with her homework, she wrote a 4 minute speech for the VFW Voice of Democracy contest.

“America is the land of the free because our veterans fought persistently throughout history,” part of her speech reads.

The topic, her responsibility to America.

“I want to touch as many people as I can and show them that they have the potential to also contribute to our country. I think it’s important for people to realize that they're worth something,” says Kim.

Her speech won. She says she was surprised, her parents are proud.

“I didn't realize she had those feelings so when I heard it, my heart was like wow, not pride but it just emotionally hit me as an individual, not as a dad,” says her father, Michael Kim.

Kim says working on Eric Greiten's campaign ignited her passion. Even though she’s only 16, she says part of her responsibility is to be aware of and participate in politics.

“I think if every person realizes that they can make a difference and that they have the potential to use their talents to contribute to the greater good than I think we can unify as a country,” she says.

Aware of her responsibility to the country and because of it, making the future much brighter.

If Kim wins the state competition, she and her family will head to Washington D.C. with the chance to win a $30,000 scholarship.

