Home Invasion Suspect Shot and Killed by Homeowner in Baxter Springs

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
A fatal shooting occurred  during a home invasion in Southeast Kansas Sunday. 
Baxter Springs police are  investigating what is being called a self defense shooting. 
Chief Mike Kliewer said a suspect entered a residence at 234 East 6th street in Baxter Springs, Kansas with a knife and was threatening and assaulting the home owners. After a scuffle and the suspect throwing a knife at the elderly homeowner, the resident fatally shot  the suspect.  43 year old Chebonnie  Saggert was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police say they  had previous dealings with the suspect. 
Neighbors were surprised by the incident, but say  they stand by their friend.Travis Wiles who lives next door to the residence said, "I feel he did the right thing. We've got good neighbors. We watch over each other. If we see someone going through our yards, we let each other know.  We might not have a neighborhood watch, but we've got our own neighborhood watch together."

Sgt. Bill Adams with the Baxter Springs Police said, "We have no idea why he entered the residence or why he picked that residence on that street.  He  may have known  that there was an elderly couple that was living inside."
    Baxter Springs  police are still investigating the incident.Officials hope as they uncover more information on the suspect  to determine why he entered the home.

