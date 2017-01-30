Gorillas earn All-America Foobtall Honors

Four members of the Pittsburg State University football team received received recognition on the 2016 Don Hansen Football Committee NCAA Division II All-America team released today (Jan. 30).



Sophomore punter Carter Anchors garnered third-team All-America honors, while senior wide receiver Levi Copelin, junior offensive center Bo Farrow and junior offensive tackle Codey Funk were included on the honorable mention All-America list.



Anchors led the MIAA and ranked fifth in NCAA Division II in punting in 2016. The Kansas City, Mo., averaged 43.9 yards on 43 punts on the season. He set a new PSU record with an 84-yard punt on Sept. 24 against Lindenwood and he placed 14 kicks inside the opponent 20 yard line.



Copelin led the MIAA in receiving with 60 catches for 1,012 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Broken Arrow, Okla., native averaged 16.9 yards per catch and 92.0 receiving yards per game.



Farrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Funk (Gridley, Ill.) helped pave the way up front for the Pitt State offense to average 40.4 points and 481.6 total yards per game (305.5 passing yards). The Gorillas finished the season ranked 11th nationally in passing offense, 13th in the country in scoring and 14th in the nation in total offense.



The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.