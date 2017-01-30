Zora Shooting Arrests Made

Update #3: On the morning of March 30th , 2017 just after 2:00 a.m. Erik T Jones (21) of Columbus was stopped and arrested for driving while intoxicated. The officer conducting the stop located a handgun in the vehicle that had been reported stolen during the time of the murder. Detectives noted the vehicle Jones was driving, was possibly linked to the murder at the time it was committed. On Friday, March 31st, the owner of the truck Brock D. Robinson (19) of Columbus came to the Joplin Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives and taken into custody. Today, Monday April 3, with the assistance of the Columbus Kansas Police Department and the KBI, Azaiah Forester (19) of Columbus was also taken into custody. Jones, Robinson, and Forester have all had charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree in connection with the death of Taven Williams. They have also been charged with Robbery 1st Degree. Robinson has a $500,000 bond, Jones and Forester both have a bond of $1,000,000 cash

Update #2 As of this morning, with the assistance of the Tri-State Major Case Squad and the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, Investigators have followed up on 91 different leads. This case remains an open and on-going investigation.

# # #

Update #1 The second gunshot victim’s information has been released. Paul G. Haney (19) of Joplin was the subject that was transported by EMS from his residence at 2334 East Zora to a local hospital for treatment.

# # #

On Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at about 11:05p.m. officers with the Joplin Police Department responded along with other emergency service units to the 2300 block of East Zora in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers found Taven L. Williams (21) of Joplin deceased.

A second subject was transported to a Joplin hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from a gunshot.

An autopsy for Williams has been scheduled for later today.

The Joplin Police Department’s Investigation Unit is continuing to work the case. We would ask that anyone with information in regard to this event contact the Joplin Police Department at 417.623.3131.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

(Press Release via Joplin Police Department)