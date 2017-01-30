Few tickets remain for Count Basie Orchestra

Fewer than 200 tickets remain for the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra performance on Friday, March 3, in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University. The concert is the final event in PSU’s 43rd annual Jazz Festival.

Bob Kehle, festival director, said more than 60 high school, middle school and community college jazz bands are expected to participate in this year’s event.

“Many of the students who are participating in the festival are also planning to stay for the evening concert, so tickets for the public are limited.” Kehle said. “The Count Basie Orchestra helped write the history of American jazz. This is a rare opportunity for students and the community.”

Winners of more than 17 Grammies and the object of numerous special appearances and command performances for presidents and kings, the Count Basie Orchestra has become an American jazz icon. Today, the orchestra is directed by Scott Barnhart.

The PSU Jazz Ensemble One, under Kehle’s direction, will open the concert.

Tickets range from $10 to $15, with discounts available for PSU students. Tickets are available at the PSU Ticket Office in the Garfield Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer, 620-235-4796, or online at www.pittstate.edu/tickets/.