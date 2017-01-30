Allen County Regional Clinic Humboldt welcomes JoAnna Curl, PA, to deliver high-quality compassionate care to area residents in the clinic that opened on Nov. 28, 2016. Curl, an advanced practice professional, is part of the patient-centered medical team led by Brian S. Neely, M.D.

Most recently Curl served as a PA (physician’s assistant) at Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Pittsburg. Prior to the position, Curl was with Panacea Family Medicine in Chanute. She received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pittsburg State University and earned a Master of Science Physician Assistant from Wichita State University. A Kansas native, Curl lives with her husband and child in Moran.

“It is my distinct pleasure to introduce JoAnna to the Humboldt community,” Neely says. “Her experience as a trusted healthcare provider will help meet the changing needs of patients and their families. As a collaborative professional, JoAnna will be a valued member of the Allen County Regional Clinic Humboldt team.”

“We have assembled an exceptional team at Allen County Regional Clinic Humboldt to bring expertise and top-notch services to patients and their families close to home,” says Marion “Tony” Thompson, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Allen County Regional Hospital. “An integral member of that team, JoAnna will enhance the level of care to the communities we serve.”

“I look forward to serving patients, and their families at Allen County Regional Clinic Humboldt,” Curl says. “My foundation in primary healthcare allows me to work closely with Dr. Neely to deliver patient-centered care, a passion of mine.”

Allen County Regional Clinic Humboldt is part of Allen County Regional Hospital, an award-winning Kansas critical access hospital dedicated to bringing innovative, advanced healthcare to Southeast Kansas with a compassionate, personalized style. To schedule an appointment at Allen County Regional Clinic Humboldt, call (620) 365-6933. For more information on Allen County Regional Hospital, visit allencountyregional.com.