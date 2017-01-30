PSU issues statement on new travel restrictions

This morning, Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott issued the following statement to the university community regarding recent changes to federal policy regarding international travel:

Given the release of this weekend's executive order that bans travel from seven countries, I thought it appropriate to communicate how Pittsburg State University is responding to this development.

I want you to know there has been a dialog among campus officials from the moment the executive order became public. In addition, it's important to note that currently only one student comes from the impacted countries. However, that does not diminish our concerns, as even one Pittsburg State University student being adversely affected is important to us. We will be reaching out to this individual and to all of our international students and faculty to offer reassurance and assistance.

I have said on a number of occasions that to be a university, an institution must be an international university. Our 421 students from 41 countries around the world bring so much good and richness to this campus and community. I would argue that we all need to promote policies and laws that ensure such an environment can continue. We will keep the campus updated on additional developments as is warranted.

Not surprisingly, our professional associations are taking strong stands on this issue. As a member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), the university received the following statement over the weekend:

AASCU STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON IMMIGRATION



The United States has long benefited from scientific, cultural, and economic contributions of international students and scholars. America's state colleges and universities have been strengthened by the presence of students and faculty from around the globe, including those from the seven countries specifically targeted by the President's executive order. We share in the collective commitment to protect our national security while at the same time enriching our nation with invaluable contributions from abroad. Accordingly, we respectfully urge the Administration to reconsider its recent action.

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) is a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association of more than 400 public colleges, universities, and systems whose members share a learning- and teaching-centered culture, a historic commitment to underserved student populations, and a dedication to research and creativity that advances their regions' economic progress and cultural development.