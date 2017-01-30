DECORATION REMOVAL/DATE
Wrought iron basket hangers are not permitted except for the time period of December 15th through January 15th and one week prior to Memorial Day until the first Monday following Memorial Day. Notices for our decoration removal schedule will be posted on signs at cemetery entrances the week preceding decoration removals. All decorations not collected by date and time listed will be disposed of with no exceptions.
For more information about the G.A.R. Cemetery decoration removal schedule, please call the cemetery at 918-542-6685.