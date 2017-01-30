Suspect taken into custody for seven offenses

On Monday, January 30, 2017 around 11:26 a.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a silver Pontiac Grand Am, near the area of 10th and Locust streets.



The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a short pursuit. The suspect vehicle struck a fence owned by Kansas City Southern Railroad, at 11th and Michigan streets. The vehicle continued to 7th and Michigan streets, where the vehicle stopped and the suspect was taken into custody.



Officers searched the pursuit route and were able to locate a significant amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which was discarded by the suspect during the pursuit. He was transported to the Crawford County jail and booked in for the following offenses:



• Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

• Possession of methamphetamine

• Felony Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Flee and Elude

• Driving while being a habitual violator

• Driving while suspended

• Illegal registration



The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

(Press Release via Pittsburg Police Department)