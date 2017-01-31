Joplin S.W.A.T. activated; Two men in custody

At 5:19 p.m. on Monday January 30th, an officer was driving through the area of 7th and Moffet when they saw a male they knew as Everett G. Britt (29) of Joplin. Knowing that Britt had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to contact Britt and he fled on foot. During the foot chase Britt was armed with a firearm. Britt attempted to elude officers by running into an apartment at 626 South Moffett.

Joplin S.W.A.T. was activated and responded to the location. Negotiators began communications with Britt and he eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody. Also located in the apartment and taken into custody was John D. Tipton (33) of Joplin.

Britt’s warrant was for Failure to Appear on Felony Child Neglect out of Vernon County. He has also been placed on a hold for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tipton’s warrants were for Failing to Appear on a Felony Receiving Stolen Property out of Jasper County and city warrant out of Webb City. Both men are currently in custody at the Joplin City Jail.

(Press Release via Joplin Police Department)