Joplin Jobfest Draws 60 Companies & Hundreds of Job Seekers

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

More than sixty businesses recruit employees Joplin Jobfest.

The event drew hundreds of job seekers to meet dozens of potential employers in the same spot at the Joplin Convention and Trade center.
 

MSSU sophomore Logan Lewis approached Mediacom with his resume in hand. Hes seeking a better job for his future in computer science.
Lewis explained, Im  looking for a more advanced job, more competitive. Im looking to improve myself in the areas in which Im comfortable and I have skill." And he came dressed for success. He said, You want to make sure you stand out. Let them know I have professional attire and a professional persona."

Resume and dress are two top tips Jobfest coordinators offer for those hoping to get hired. Troy Roland with Workforce Investment Board and who serves as event spokesman or Job Genie added, "Most of all do some research on the top three or five companies you're wanting to find a new career in. Know something about them be able to talk their lingo. Talk their jargon. That will give you a foot in the door and give you a leg up."

Hundreds came hunting jobs and recruiters like Alan Brady with CFI have jobs to offer. He has fifteen positions to fill. His challenge convincing people the jobs are not just drivers. 
Brady said, "Its a whole Eco-system. We have a finance department, IT, payroll operations, safety, recruiting. So theres a lot of folks that help those drivers pick up and deliver every day."


Mike Coadney a forklift driver from Jay, Oklahoma hopes to get a better job here. He explained, "We dont have any benefits, no retirement, no vacation, stuff like that.  Its time to find something with those benefits like retirement because Im not as young as i once was." 

Tina Carl, whos looking for a part time job to supplement recent disability income said, "A lot of employers are looking for people who have some life experience.  They know how to take care of customers. So Ive had some good results from people Ive  interviewed with who've said they dont  have a problem with people who're older ."

Something new this  year at Jobfest,  a complete bank of computers for job applicants to fill out  online applications while  they're at the event.  While  first impressions are important,  connections made are as well.

Josh Friend, a job recruiter for Telepreference said,  "I think we went   home with over two hundred resumes. Last year,  we were able to successfully make about five hundred offers and I would say probably close to seventy-five of those came from Jobfest."


If you could’t attend don’t worry.  All the companies participating have links for job seekers at the Jobfest website.  That’s www.Gojobfest.com

Or for a link click here:

