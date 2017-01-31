Joplin Activists Protest Executive Order

A group of activists lined 171, outside the Joplin Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, to protest President Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

Angela Ducommun isn't much of an activist.

"I can't sit on the sidelines silent anymore," Ducommun said.

Between the political discourse she sees online, and policies she sees coming from the White House, she feels compelled to do what she can to make people understand why she is against President Trump's executive actions.

"I need to speak out for people who are marginalized in this country," Ducommun said.

But at least one man who drove by, who supports the president's executive order, says its a lack of understanding that's causing protests like this.

"I don't think they understand that our president is just trying to keep the bad people out," Jim Jones of Carl Junction said.

The more than 40 protesters in Joplin join a national trend, speaking out against the president's policies. Though demonstrators kept from disrupting airport operations like others have.

"Coming out and holding a sign is not violent in nature," Ducommun said. "I'm not calling anyone names. I'm being politically active. I'm stating my opinion."

The protesters range from high schoolers, like Clary Wright from Joplin High.

"We feel like this is the [least] we can do," Wright said standing between two other high schoolers. "We want to make our voices heard."

Other are in their late 70's. Holding signs, and walking canes.

"Because I'm a human being. These people are human beings," 79-year old protester Linda Salzer said. "We live on the same world, we occupy the same planet, we breath the same air."

There weren't any issues through the 90-minute protest.

Ducommun hopes the drivers passing by will eventually turn their honks of support into a cry for action.

"I have to ashamedly admit I have not been politically active in my life," Ducommun said. "And so this is where that's gotten us."

The Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri organized the protest.