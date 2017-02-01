Pittsburg PD make arrest at Ford Street apartment

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department conducted a search warrant for the possession of illegal drugs at the residence of 501 West Ford Street, APT E, Pittsburg. During the search of the residence, items believed to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen property, and firearms were located.

The suspect, 22 of Pittsburg, was taken into custody in reference to possession of marijuana w/ intent to distribute, possession of felony drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, and possession of stolen property (handgun). The suspect was booked in the Crawford County Jail w/ a bond set at $7,500.00.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

# # #