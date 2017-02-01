Dave Ramsey Program Taught in Personal Finance at East Newton H.S.

Dave Ramsey is known for his financial advice in books, on radio and in news columns but he's also helping kids learn in school.



“You can open a Roth IRA even if you're in high school.” A message from Ramsey in a video clip played in personal finance class.

Juniors and seniors are get investing advice. Tips that can take them by surprise



Senior Jaide Bradshaw said, "The big eye opener for me was that you don’t really have to make a lot of money in order to save and be wealthy. You know people who make forty thousand dollars a year can end up actually having more equity and more worth to them, than people who make one hundred thousand. So that was kind of, wow!"



Junior Sam Neher commented in class about something he didn’t know, "How to get the money to work for you." Students learn the value of saving, spending, and giving in the Ramsey curriculum.

For Sam, Dave's message of needs versus wants, hit home.



Sam explained, "What do you need to get by; food, utilities. I thought that was pretty coo. Every time, like when I want to buy something, it’s do I need this and its usually a no."



Chance Liveoak, a senior said the class has impacted his money sense. "I don't spend it on as many stupid things. I kind of save it a lot better than I was."



Jaide said she had put the Ramsey program to use. "His first step is to have an emergency fund and stuff which is kind of nice because I’ve been through that. Because I had my car wreck and stuff. Having that money set aside definitely helps."



At East Newton High School, the Dave Ramsey program is implemented all year long instead of just a single semester. That allows the teacher to expand into other aspects of finances as well.

The year long approach allows for practical applications like having students grocery shop on a budget.





Instructor Jessica Rinehart used the Ramsey program herself and believes it will help students in their futures. "They're moving out going to college and if they don’t know how to balance their check book or write a check! So, we bring in bankers to come and talk to them so they can get that experience just so that it helps them with life lessons; insurance, budgeting, how to live on a budget. Because obviously, there’s a ton of people in debt and struggling every day."

Especially as college students.

Sam said that was an eye opener. "And they have the debt for like twenty or thirty years on top of that. And they’re trying to do their job and they go bother to buy a car and a house. That was kind of, it really terrified me," he said.



Jaide said she worries about debt now. "It’s like a chain and ball tying you down. It’s not your money anymore. I have a car payment still and I’m working really hard to get that paid off."



Jaide has saved six hundred dollars from her part time job and expects to reach a thousand after her tax return. But she said some of that’s going to new tires. Budgeting lesson learned.



