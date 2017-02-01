Joplin High School Kitchen Makes Changes After Failing Inspection

Changes have been made at Joplin High School after its kitchen failed a routine inspection last month.

Kitchen staff will now keep a closer eye on the temperature of the food they're serving students. A routine inspection by the Joplin Health Department on January 19 found 7 violations in the kitchen.

“The main issue we had was our tomatoes were not below 41 degrees, they were right around 50 degrees, shredded lettuce the same issue,” says Rick Kenkel, the Joplin Schools Food Service Director.

There were also issues with the way some food was date marked. The problems were solved before a follow up inspection on Tuesday but some parents still have concerns.

“They should probably pay more attention to it. I mean the grocery store isn't allowed to store their stuff or sell you bad food,” says Aaron Farmer.

“If it’s not up to grade there’s a chance of it, if the temperatures aren't correct yeah there’s botulism,” says Rick Hudgens.

And the students that actually eat the food may think twice

“I might actually just bring my food from now on,” says Junior Makaelah Christensen.

“It makes me kind of suspicious I guess, more weary of what’s going around,” says freshman Marc Arreola.

“Some kids don't get fed very well at home and they come here expecting a good meal and they expect it to be good because its coming from our school so it’s very sad to me,” adds sophomore Ashlynn Seymour.

Kenkel says there's no way of knowing just how long the food was kept at the incorrect temperature but that students and parents shouldn't be concerned

“We have corrected those issues so I would say there’s not any reason to be alarmed,” he says.

Officials with the health department say it’s unlikely that these issues would have led to students becoming sick.

