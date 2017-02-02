Stabbing incident in Carthage

On 01/31/2017 at 1630 hours Officers responded to a residence on Sophia Street in Carthage, MO regarding a person having been stabbed and the suspect being held at gunpoint. Officers arrived and encountered 18 year old suspect Christian Hollingshead standing over his mother, Caroline Hollingshead. Mrs. Hollingshead had suffered a stab wound to the upper back.

According to the victim, she had a verbal altercation with her son about him helping carry in groceries from her vehicle. This angered the suspect and he retrieved a knife from the kitchen which he threw at his mother. The suspect then retrieved another large kitchen knife and chased the victim into the living room where he rendered a single stab to the victims back. The victim's boyfriend was in the home during the altercation and retrieved his handgun and held the suspect at bay until law enforcement arrived. Christian Hollingshead was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Assault First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. $25,000 Cash Only Bond.

(Press Release via Carthage Police Deparment)