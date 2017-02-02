Five people arrested in Nevada after Sheriff’s Office serves search warrant

Five people have been arrested after a search warrant was served on a Nevada home Wednesday evening. According to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office officials, Detectives obtained leads on the location of a wanted person for a recent burglary that occurred last week in Vernon County. Sheriff Jason Mosher said warrants had been issued for Amanda M Bell, 23, of El Dorado Springs Mo, for Burglary and Stealing and Detectives believed Bell was hiding in a home on E Wooter Street in Nevada. “They tried knocking on the door but no one would answer so we obtained a search warrant to enter the residence” said Mosher.

According to Mosher, five people were found inside the home and taken into custody. “We found Bell in the home, we also arrested Nichole L Georges-Dunn on an active warrant, and we also recovered illegal drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamines on the property.” Bell is being held on a $7,500 cash only bond and Georges-Dunn is being held on a $800 cash only bond for previous charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Mosher said all five people could face additional charges when his office receives lab results from the evidence collected at the residence. The names of those arrested on new charges have not been released pending the crime lab analysis and filing of formal charges.

(Press Release via Vernon County Sheriff's Office)