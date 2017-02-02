Robertson Named to Player of the Year Watch List

Pittsburg State junior pitcher Emmie Robertson has been named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watch List, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced today (Feb. 1).



Robertson is the two-time MIAA Pitcher of the Year. She is the Pitt State record holder for single game (18), season (301) and career (539) strikeouts. In two seasons, she has compiled a 49-21 record with two saves, 17 shutouts and two no hitters. She has a 1.87 career ERA in 459.2 innings pitched and has held opponents to a .186 batting average.



Robertson threw her first collegiate no hitter on March 11 against Fort Hays State. She followed that up with her second against Northeastern State on April 22.



Robertson is a native of Lamar, Mo. She is the daughter of Bryan and Penny Robertson. She has a 3.91 GPA as an elementary education major. In addition to her athletic accolades, she has twice been named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete, is a regular on the Dean's List and is the president of Pittsburg State's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.



Robertson and the Gorillas kick off the season on Friday (Feb. 3) at the Southeastern Oklahoma Classic. The team will play six games in the three-day tournament in Durant, Oklahoma, beginning with Southwestern Oklahoma at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. All games will be broadcast live on Mix 96.1.