Quantcast

Robertson Named to Player of the Year Watch List - KOAM TV 7

Robertson Named to Player of the Year Watch List

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg State junior pitcher Emmie Robertson has been named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watch List, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced today (Feb. 1).

Robertson is the two-time MIAA Pitcher of the Year. She is the Pitt State record holder for single game (18), season (301) and career (539) strikeouts. In two seasons, she has compiled a 49-21 record with two saves, 17 shutouts and two no hitters. She has a 1.87 career ERA in 459.2 innings pitched and has held opponents to a .186 batting average.

Robertson threw her first collegiate no hitter on March 11 against Fort Hays State. She followed that up with her second against Northeastern State on April 22.

Robertson is a native of Lamar, Mo. She is the daughter of Bryan and Penny Robertson. She has a 3.91 GPA as an elementary education major. In addition to her athletic accolades, she has twice been named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete, is a regular on the Dean's List and is the president of Pittsburg State's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Robertson and the Gorillas kick off the season on Friday (Feb. 3) at the Southeastern Oklahoma Classic. The team will play six games in the three-day tournament in Durant, Oklahoma, beginning with Southwestern Oklahoma at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. All games will be broadcast live on Mix 96.1.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.