Maple Leaf Theme Deadline Approaching

2/3/17: Entries for the 51st annual Maple Leaf Festival theme contest are being accepted by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Submissions for this year’s contest will be accepted through Tuesday, February 28th at the Chamber Office. Submissions must be in writing and can be brought to the Chamber office, 402 S Garrison, or e-mailed to mjlittle@carthagechamber.com.

Those wishing to submit a theme entry should provide their theme suggestion, their name, address, daytime telephone number, and email. Entries received after 5:00 p.m. February 28th will not be considered.

The winning entry becomes the sole property of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and the Maple Leaf Festival and will be used on all promotional materials.

For more information, contact Neely at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, 417-358-2373 or nmyers@carthagechamber.com

# # #