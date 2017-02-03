Pitt State names new Vice President

Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott announced today the appointment of Douglas B. Ball as chief financial officer and vice president for administration at PSU. Ball comes to PSU from Talon Companies in Sugar Creek, Mo., where he is vice president for finance.

As CFO and vice president for administration, Ball will oversee the offices of Human Resources and Budget; Planning, Design and Construction; Purchasing; the Business Office; and the Physical Plant, which includes Building Trades and Custodial Services. His first day at work will be Monday, Feb. 27.

President Scott said Ball stood out in a pool of strong candidates.

“I was very pleased with the high quality of the candidates for this important position,” Scott said. “But even in this strong pool, Doug's credentials and experiences made him stand out. The depth of his experiences and the scale of operations he has overseen should prove useful in guiding the university through the financial challenges we are facing. His passion for Pitt State will serve all of us well, as he helps us apply the best business practices and financial management strategies to our work.”

The president praised Steve Erwin, vice president for student life, and the search committee for leading the national search and the campus community for their participation in the campus forums at which they met each of the candidates.

“The campus was highly engaged in this important search,” Scott said.

Ball, a Pittsburg State University alumnus, said he was excited about returning to work at his alma mater.

“I had a terrific experience as a student at Pitt State, which prepared me well for my career and future,” Ball said. “ I'm excited to be joining the Pitt State staff and faculty in helping to create great experiences for the students of today and tomorrow.”

Ball earned a BBA degree in accounting from PSU in 1987, graduating magna cum laude. He later earned an MBA degree in finance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Ball began his professional career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen & Co. in Kansas City. In 1990, he joined the Sprint Corporation in Overland Park. He was at Sprint for 24 years, rising from accounting manager and staff positions to director of accounting, director of finance-network, director of finance for sales and distribution and director of switched access. Ball joined Talon Companies in 2015.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Ball has continued to support Pittsburg State University through his service on the PSU Alumni Association Board of Directors and on the Kelce College of Business Board of Advisors.

Ball and his wife, Lisa (BSE 1988), have two adult daughters: Emily, who lives in Memphis, Tenn., and Megan, a senior at Kansas State University.