Quantcast

Joplin PD solve window damage case; Love pleads not guilty - KOAM TV 7

Joplin PD solve window damage case; Love pleads not guilty

Updated:
Byron Love Byron Love
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

2/9/17:  Byron Love pleaded not guilty on charges of felony property damage. 

# # #

On Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 the Police Department began receiving calls in regard to windows being shot out of vehicles, homes, and business buildings. As a result, 52 victims have reported damage.

READ: Probable Cause Report

As the investigation developed three suspects were identified. At this time the department has arrested Byron A. Love, 17, of Joplin. Also identified were two 16-year-old males, both from Joplin.

Love is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail for felony property damage in the 1st degree, pending formal charges through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both of the 16 year olds have been referred to the Jasper County Juvenile Office.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.