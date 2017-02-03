Joplin PD solve window damage case; Love pleads not guilty

2/9/17: Byron Love pleaded not guilty on charges of felony property damage.

On Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 the Police Department began receiving calls in regard to windows being shot out of vehicles, homes, and business buildings. As a result, 52 victims have reported damage.

As the investigation developed three suspects were identified. At this time the department has arrested Byron A. Love, 17, of Joplin. Also identified were two 16-year-old males, both from Joplin.

Love is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail for felony property damage in the 1st degree, pending formal charges through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both of the 16 year olds have been referred to the Jasper County Juvenile Office.