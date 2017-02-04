PSU Ponytail Drive to Help Cancer Patients

8.2 million people die of cancer each year, worldwide. Today is World Cancer Day, a day to raise awareness and come together to fight the disease. Locally, Pittsburg State University nursing students put together an event to help people going through cancer treatment.

Taking a seat in the hairdresser's chair can be nerve wracking, especially when in 1 quick snip, 8 inches are gone. But for Katy Lowe, doing it for a good cause makes it a no brainer.

“Why go to a normal hair salon and get my hair cut and not think about donating it when I could grow it out a little bit longer and donate it,” the PSU senior says.

Before long, she has a new, shorter hairstyle. Through Pantene Beautiful Lengths her pony tails will make it possible for a cancer patient to have one too.

“If you have hair to give, why not give it? I mean it’s not like you're going to use it again,” says Lowe.

That’s the same mindset that led Pitt State nursing student Sara Huffaker to organize the ponytail drive.

“Everyone has a connection to cancer. This is 1 thing that we can do to help all these fighters. There’s so many people it’s 1 of the leading causes of death in the United States,” says Huffaker.

She's donated her hair 6 times and knows firsthand how big of an impact it can make.

“Back in 2010 my mom was diagnosed with colon cancer so it’s been a long fight. I have someone to wear on my heart and when I cut my hair that’s all I think about,” she says.

Each person donates at least 8 inches of hair and it takes at least 8 people to make just 1 wig. Because of this event 8 cancer patients will have wigs.

“My goal was 8 [people], to make 1 wig, that was it and I am blown away,” Huffaker says of the turnout.

The smile on Lowe’s face when it’s all said and done will be nothing compared to that of the person she is helping.

“I think it’s really cool that’s there’s someone out there going through something so hard and I can do something so easy to help them,” says Lowe.

81 people made donations today. The nursing students will be collecting monetary and hair donations until next Friday. To donate, go to McPherson Hall from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

