Accident on US 400 leaves one w/ minor injuries

On February 2 2017 at 8:40 am the Crawford County Sheriff's Office was notified of a three vehicle accident on US 400 just west of the US 69 K171 junction.

Wesley Merritt of Havana Kansas was east bound on 400 driving a Buick Park Avenue slowing for the approaching intersection. Ashley Crisler of Towanda Kansas was east bound driving a Honda Civic following behind Merritt. Crisler failed to slow down striking the rear of Merrit's vehicle. Crisler's vehicle then entered the west bound lane striking the rear tires of a west bound Semi tractor driven by Charles McCaleb of Bunker Hill Illinois. Crisler's vehicle was torn apart with the engine being thrown into the ditch.

Crisler was transported to Via Christi hospital By Crawford County EMS with very minor injuries where she was treated and released. Merritt and McCaleb were not injured.

The accident closed US 400 for 30 minutes. Baker Township Fire Department also responded to the accident as well as the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office The Crash is under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.